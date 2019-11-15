Health System for New India to be released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

NITI Aayog will release "Health System for a New India: BuildingBlocks - Potential Pathways to Reform" Report on 18 November 2019, a synthesis of all the discussions and efforts initiated at the national-level workshop development Dialogue' held last year. The report will be released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar in the presence of Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and representatives from national and international academia.

The report reveals India's health system as a story of multiple fragmentations at the level of payers and risk pools, healthcare services and at digital backbone running it. The report integrates viewpoints on the concerted efforts required for strengthening the existing fractured health system, to meet the challenges that lie ahead of the nation. The report is based on the data collected and provided by ACCESS Health International for the public sector and by PWC India for the private sector. NITI Aayog is grateful to all experts and organizations that participated in this crucial and impactful work.

Consultations as a part of our 'Development Dialogues' series have been initiated to generate debate and discussions on the vision of the nation. NITI launched this series with a workshop titled 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks' on 30 November 2018. The dialogue engaged international and national experts and key stakeholders to engender an informed discussion and debate on the trajectory of India's health system. Through this and further dialogues in this area, NITI aims to facilitate multi-sectoral and stakeholder conversations on a systemic approach to reforming healthcare in India, looking at interlinked changes across the multiple building blocks of its health system.

This report is an attempt to bring together all the valuable findings of these studies, including supporting data from this analysis. It also incorporates the discussions from the Development Dialogue wherein these authors have presented their work to a wide multi-sectoral audience. In this, the book presents a preliminary menu of strategic choices available before India to steer its health system, especially in the context of health systems reforms launched by the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)