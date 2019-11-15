International Development News
Development News Edition

Health System for New India to be released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

The report reveals India’s health system as a story of multiple fragmentations at the level of payers and risk pools, healthcare services and at digital backbone running it.

Health System for New India to be released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
NITI launched this series with a workshop titled ‘Health System for a New India: Building Blocks’ on 30 November 2018. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog will release "Health System for a New India: BuildingBlocks - Potential Pathways to Reform" Report on 18 November 2019, a synthesis of all the discussions and efforts initiated at the national-level workshop development Dialogue' held last year. The report will be released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar in the presence of Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and representatives from national and international academia.

The report reveals India's health system as a story of multiple fragmentations at the level of payers and risk pools, healthcare services and at digital backbone running it. The report integrates viewpoints on the concerted efforts required for strengthening the existing fractured health system, to meet the challenges that lie ahead of the nation. The report is based on the data collected and provided by ACCESS Health International for the public sector and by PWC India for the private sector. NITI Aayog is grateful to all experts and organizations that participated in this crucial and impactful work.

Consultations as a part of our 'Development Dialogues' series have been initiated to generate debate and discussions on the vision of the nation. NITI launched this series with a workshop titled 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks' on 30 November 2018. The dialogue engaged international and national experts and key stakeholders to engender an informed discussion and debate on the trajectory of India's health system. Through this and further dialogues in this area, NITI aims to facilitate multi-sectoral and stakeholder conversations on a systemic approach to reforming healthcare in India, looking at interlinked changes across the multiple building blocks of its health system.

This report is an attempt to bring together all the valuable findings of these studies, including supporting data from this analysis. It also incorporates the discussions from the Development Dialogue wherein these authors have presented their work to a wide multi-sectoral audience. In this, the book presents a preliminary menu of strategic choices available before India to steer its health system, especially in the context of health systems reforms launched by the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Outgoing CJI Gogoi declines requests for interviews, lauds media for maturity in trying times of SC

Outgoing Chief Justice India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Friday expressed his inability to have one-to-one interview with scribes and lauded the press for its maturity and character in preventing canards and falsehood in trying times of the judicia...

MP: Cong MLA's alcohol barb at legendary king kicks up row

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming several great kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol. A video of his speech, delivered at a school, went viral on social ...

Manual scavenging continues in India due to weak laws: Study

Manual scavenging, banned through a legislation in 2013, still prevailed in India due to weak legal protection and lack of enforcement of the rules, according to a new global study by the World Health Organisation WHO and others. The study...

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long. Indias economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019