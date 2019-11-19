International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata confirms 23 dengue deaths in West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
Mamata confirms 23 dengue deaths in West Bengal

Confirming that 23 people have died of dengue in West Bengal this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the malarial outbreaks of the 1990s have changed to dengue epidemic now, as the nature of the virus has changed. Addressing an administrative meeting here, Banerjee said deaths due to high fever is nothing new in the state as malignant malaria used to take heavy toll every year in the 1990s and early 2000s in the state.

"So far 23 people have died of dengue.... As the nature of the virus has changed, we are having outbreaks of dengue in the past few years instead of malaria," the chief minister said. She said 191 deaths had occurred due to malaria in 2001 and 175 deaths in 2005.

Asserting she was not taking the dengue outbreak this year lightly by citing past figures, the Trinamool Congress supremo said even one person dies from the vector-borne disease, that has to be prevented. She urged people not to neglect if the fever persists and get themselves treated at government hospitals.

The CM also said the bungalow of the irrigation department here that she visited, was infested with mosquitos possibly due to the presence of a waterbody in front of it. "I understand this cannot be entirely averted, but please take precautionary steps. This is my plea to everyone, please be careful to keep your neighbourhood clean, use mosquito nets, spray insecticides," she said.

A three-year-old boy died of dengue in Park Circus area of Kolkata pushing the death toll due to the vector-borne disease to 23 since January, state health department sources said on Monday. Over 40,000 people have been affected by dengue in the state since January.

The affected districts include North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Brawn praises Hamilton; Browns place S Burnett on IR and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Ferrari drivers should follow Hamiltons example BrawnOne of Ferraris two drivers should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamiltons book and accept blame for Sundays Brazilian Grand Prix collision...

More than 120 journalists still jailed in Turkey -International Press Institute

More than 120 journalists are still being held in Turkeys jails, a global record, and the situation of the media in the country has not improved since the lifting of a two-year state of emergency last year, a global press watchdog said on T...

Furore erupts in Italy over euro zone bailout fund reform

Proposals to reform the euro zones bailout fund are creating a political storm in Italy, where parties and institutions are battling over whether Rome should try to block the reform at the EU level.A draft of the reform was agreed by eurozo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes

Shares in Europe dipped, Wall Street backed off record highs and the U.S. dollar was poised to extend a three-day losing streak as underwhelming earnings and uncertainty over an ongoing U.S. impeachment inquiry overshadowed hopes for a U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019