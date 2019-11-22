International Development News
Development News Edition

Scientists discover protein that appears to play an important role in obesity, metabolic disease

Scientists at Scripps Research have come up with an unexpected finding of a protein that is highly expressed in fat tissue. The study has opened the door to critical new understandings about obesity, metabolism and potentially other diseases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:45 IST
Scientists discover protein that appears to play an important role in obesity, metabolic disease
The iron-containing molecule travels within cells to enable crucial life processes such as cellular respiration, cell proliferation, cell death, and circadian rhythms.. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists at Scripps Research have come up with an unexpected finding of a protein that is highly expressed in fat tissue. The study has opened the door to critical new understandings about obesity, metabolism and potentially other diseases. The results of the study were published in the Journal Nature.

The signaling protein, known as PGRMC2, had not been extensively studied in the past. Short for "progesterone receptor membrane component 2," it had been detected in the uterus, liver and several areas of the body. But the lab of Enrique Saez, Ph.D., saw that it was most abundant in fat tissue, particularly in brown fat, which turns food into heat to maintain body temperature and became interested in its function there.

The team built on their recent discovery that PGRMC2 binds to and releases an essential molecule called heme. Recently in the spotlight for its role in providing flavour to the plant-based Impossible Burger, heme holds a much more significant role in the body. The iron-containing molecule travels within cells to enable crucial life processes such as cellular respiration, cell proliferation, cell death, and circadian rhythms.

Using biochemical techniques and advanced assays in cells, Saez and his team found that PGRMC2 is a "chaperone" of heme, encapsulating the molecule and transporting it from the cell's mitochondria, where heme is created, to the nucleus, where it helps carry out important functions. Without a protective chaperone, heme would react with and destroy everything in its path. Through studies involving mice, the scientists established PGRMC2 as the first intracellular heme chaperone to be described in mammals. However, they didn't stop there, they sought to find out what happens in the body if this protein doesn't exist to transport heme.

And that is how they made their next big discovery: Without PGRMC2 present in their fat tissues, mice that were fed a high-fat diet became intolerant to glucose and insensitive to insulin, hallmark symptoms of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. By contrast, obese-diabetic mice that were treated with a drug to activate the PGRMC2 function showed a substantial improvement of symptoms associated with diabetes.

Brown fat, which is normally the highest in heme content, is often considered the "good fat." One of its key roles is to generate heat to maintain body temperature. Among mice that we're unable to produce PGRMC2 in their fat tissues, temperatures dropped quickly when placed in a cold environment. "Even though their brain was sending the right signals to turn on the heat, the mice were unable to defend their body temperature," Galmozzi says. "Without heme, you get mitochondrial dysfunction and the cell has no means to burn energy to generate heat."

"We're curious to know whether this protein performs the same role in other tissues where we see defects in heme that result in disease," Saez says. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on ST Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR DG, C...

Around 22% groundwater has either dried up or in critical category: Minister

Almost 22 per cent of the groundwater in the country has either dried up or is in the critical category, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday underscoring the need to use the resource judiciously. The government has a...

Industry groups urge White House to finish overhauling U.S. environmental review process

More than 30 industry groups on Friday called on the Trump administration to finish a regulatory overhaul that would make it easier to clear federal environmental approval for big infrastructure projects such as pipelines and road expansion...

EXPLAINER-California faces decade of 'unique' wildfire blackouts

California utility PGE Corp has imposed 10 intentional blackouts this year to reduce risks its power infrastructure could spark wildfires and said they will continue for a decade.PGE initially said outages would happen only a couple of time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019