International Development News
Development News Edition

AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:38 IST
AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis. "This could replace our traditional trial-and-error system for drug development that is comparatively slow and expensive," said Sriram Chandrasekaran, U-M assistant professor of biomedical engineering, who leads the research.

Dubbed INDIGO, short for INferring Drug Interactions using chemo Genomics and Orthology, the software tool has shown that the potency of tuberculosis drugs can be amplified when they are teamed with antipsychotics or antimalarials. "This tool can accurately predict the activity of drug combinations, including synergy -- where the activity of the combination is greater than the sum of the individual drugs," said Shuyi Ma, a research scientist at the University of Washington and a first author of the study published in --mBio.

"It also accurately predicts antagonism between drugs, where the activity of the combination is lesser. In addition, it also identifies the genes that control these drug responses," added Shuyi Ma. Among the combinations INDIGO identified as showing a strong likelihood of effectiveness against tuberculosis were:

A five-drug combination of tuberculosis drugs Bedaquiline, Clofazimine, Rifampicin, Clarithromycin with the antimalarial drug P218. A four-drug combination of Bedaquiline, Clofazimine, Pretomanid and the antipsychotic drug Thioridazine.

A combination of antibiotics Moxifloxacin, Spectinomycin -- two drugs that are typically antagonistic but can be made highly synergistic by the addition of a third drug, Clofazimine. All three groupings were in the top .01% of synergistic combinations identified by INDIGO.

"Successful combinations identified by INDIGO, when tested in a lab setting, showed synergy 88.8% of the time," Chandrasekaran said. Tuberculosis kills 1.8 million people each year and is the world's deadliest bacterial infection.

There are 28 drugs currently used to treat tuberculosis, and those can be combined into 24,000 three- or four-drug combinations. If a pair of new drugs are added to the mix, that increases potential combinations to 32,000. These numbers make developing new treatment regimens time-consuming and expensive, the researchers say. At the same time, multidrug-resistant strains are rapidly spreading.

At a time when new drugs are in short supply to deal with old-but-evolving diseases, this tool presents a new way to utilize medicine's current toolbox, they say. Answers may already be out there, and INDIGO's outside-the-box approach represents a faster way of finding them.

INDIGO utilises a database of previously published research, broken down and quantified by the authors, along with detailed information on the properties of hundreds of drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-husband convicted of killing Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man, who was on trial for killing his heavily pregnant Indian-origin ex-wife by firing a crossbow at her, has been convicted of her murder by a court here on Friday. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, originally from Mauritius, planne...

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol is new Mayor of Pune

BJP corporator Murlidhar Mohol was on Friday elected as the new Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation PMC, defeating the joint Congress-NCP candidate who was also supported by the Shiv Sena. The top civic post had fallen vacant after inc...

Six migrant bodies washed up on Libyan coast

The bodies of six migrants were washed up on the coast east of Libyas capital Tripoli on Friday, while about 100 survivors were brought back to shore, coastguards and U.N. officials said. The bodies were washed ashore near al-Khoms, where t...

'Very poor' air quality in some districts of Haryana, Punjab's AQI worse too

Several districts in Haryana on Friday reported air quality indices in the very poor category. Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Jind reported the very poor air quality as their AQIs stood at 374, 317, 319, 311, 332 and 346 r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019