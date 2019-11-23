International Development News
Development News Edition

AI tool helps predict which patients will respond to cancer treatment: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:09 IST
AI tool helps predict which patients will respond to cancer treatment: Study

Researchers have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) based method to determine which lung-cancer patients may benefit from an expensive treatment called immunotherapy, an advance that may help reduce health care costs for underprivileged cancer patients. The study, published in the journal Cancer Immunology Research, noted that the AI system can assess the scans taken when lung cancer is first diagnosed in a patient, and compare it to scans taken after the first 2-3 cycles of treatment to find changes.

The researchers, including those from the Case Western Reserve University in the US, used an X-ray imaging equipment called a CT scan to probe into tissue samples from 50 patients. Using these scans, they trained the AI system to create an algorithm for identifying changes in the lung-cancer lesion.

The researchers said currently only about 20 per cent of all cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy -- which is a treatment that uses drugs to help one's own immune system to fight cancer, as opposed to chemotherapy drugs which directly target and kill cancer cells. "Even though immunotherapy has changed the entire ecosystem of cancer, it also remains extremely expensive--about $200,000 per patient, per year," said study co-author Anant Madabhushi from the Case Western Reserve University.

"That's part of the financial toxicity that comes along with cancer and results in about 42 per cent of all new diagnosed cancer patients losing their life savings within a year of diagnosis," he added. Madabhushi said the new tool can do a better job of matching up which patients will respond to immunotherapy, "instead of throwing $800,000 down the drain".

According to the researchers, one of the significant advances in the research was the AI tool's ability to spot the changes in texture, volume and shape of a cancer lesion, not just its size -- which they said is often the only parameter used by doctors to identify cancerous growths. The scientists said the results were consistent across scans of patients treated at two different sites, and with three different types of immunotherapy drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of foodservice in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.The move is aimed to...

UPDATE 1-China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability

The United States is the worlds biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.Rel...

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...

Maha: Hoarding comes up in Baramati supporting Sharad Pawar

Even as political equations in Maharashtra turned on the head on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking his party to join hands with the BJP, a huge hoarding supporting Sharad Pawar came up in Baramati. Ajit Pawar had won the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019