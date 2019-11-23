International Development News
NC leader seeks comprehensive package for cancer patients in J-K

  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:13 IST
National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Saturday sought a comprehensive package for treatment of cancer patients in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the disease has taken "alarming proportions" over the years. "There is an immense and urgent need of a package covering diagnosis and post-diagnostic care of patients to combat the disease," Rana told reporters here.

He was visiting to the ASCOMS Hospital where a super speciality cancer unit has been established in collaboration with the American Oncology Institute. Rana urged the administration to work out a scheme on the lines of the Punjab government's Mukhi Mantri Punjab Cancer Rahat Kosh, envisaging Rs 1.5 lakh to patients below 19 years of age.

"A similar scheme could be adopted in Jammu and Kashmir as well with modification of covering all the cancer patients irrespective of age," he said. The NC leader said the package would go a long way in ensuring health for all as cancer has "emerged as the single dreaded malady taking the highest toll in this part of the country".

