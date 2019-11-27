Govt in LS defends ban on e-cigarettes

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the LokSabha that vaping is harmful to the health of the people

"Less harmful does not mean it is not harmful," he said, replying to a discussion on the bill to ban e-cigarettes

He defended the ordinance, saying the government felt the need to nip in the bud the growing use of e-cigarettes and similar products.

