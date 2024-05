BRIEF-Honda Moves To Cut China Workforce With 1,700 Voluntary Layoffs - Nikkei

Nikkei: * HONDA MOVES TO CUT CHINA WORKFORCE WITH 1,700 VOLUNTARY LAYOFFS - NIKKEI

* HONDA MOTOR SCALING DOWN ITS FULL-TIME PRODUCTION WORKFORCE IN CHINA AS SALES SLUMP - NIKKEI * GAC HONDA AUTOMOBILE BEGAN SEEKING EMPLOYEES WHO WOULD RESIGN THIS MONTH IN CHINA - NIKKEI Further company coverage:

