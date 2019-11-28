International Development News
Development News Edition

Sudan's midwives told to stop genital mutilation on mothers after birth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:43 IST
Sudan's midwives told to stop genital mutilation on mothers after birth

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sudanese midwives must stop performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on new mothers, health experts said on Thursday, adding that it was undermining broader efforts to wipe out the internationally condemned practice.

Women's rights have moved into the spotlight in Sudan after women played a prominent role in street protests which led to the ousting of autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in April. Campaigners said they were very hopeful the new transitional government would ban FGM in 2020.

About 87% of women in Sudan undergo FGM, according to U.N. data. In many cases most of the vaginal opening is sewn up after removal of the external genitalia. In a practice known as reinfibulation, about a quarter of mothers are stitched up again after giving birth, according to a report this week by anti-FGM campaign group 28 Too Many.

"Reinfibulation should stop," Nafisa Bedri, professor in reproductive health at Ahfad University for Women in Omdurman, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. "It puts the woman at risk if she delivers again and makes sexual relations difficult."

Sami Momin, secretary general of Sudan's Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society, said women often had multiple births meaning they could be reinfibulated half a dozen times. Complications included cysts as big as lemons, infections, bleeding, injury to the urethra, painful sex and inability to orgasm, he said.

POLYGAMY World leaders have pledged to end FGM which affects an estimated 200 million girls and women globally.

Although millions of dollars have been poured into eradicating the secretive ritual, reinfibulation is rarely talked about. Campaigners said many Sudanese women were convinced by their midwife that reinfibulation would make them look "neat and beautiful" again for their husbands.

Momin, a member of the National Task Force on FGM, said polygamy fuelled the practice, with a woman often fearing her husband would take another wife if she did not keep him happy. Another problem is that community midwives, who do not receive a salary but are paid by each woman they assist, rely on the money they earn from FGM to boost their income.

"We need to train midwives, we need to educate the public and we need to have laws with punishments," Momin said. Bedri said a woman may also be reinfibulated before making a pilgrimage or if she wants to remarry "to make her look like a virgin again".

Women who are reinfibulated are more likely to have their own daughters cut, she added. Many Sudanese believe cutting is a religious requirement.

Bedri, also a member of the National Task Force, said they were working with religious leaders to explain this was not so. Campaigners said hurdles remained but attitudes were changing.

"It's no longer an issue that people are too scared to talk about," Bedri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

DM orders relieving addl CMO of his charge, suspending clerk over bribery charges

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has ordered relieving an additional chief medical officer CMO of his charge and suspending a clerk of the health department over bribery charges. In an order to the Chief Medical Officer, Pandey has d...

UN offers to assess Bangladesh's refugee island plan

Dhaka, Nov 28 AFP A UN envoy on Thursday offered technical expertise to Bangladesh to assess arrangements on an island where the South Asian country plans to shift about 100,000 Rohingya refugees. Kelly Clements, a deputy high commissioner ...

UPDATE 1-Maltese businessman accuses former top official in murder case -sources

A prominent Maltese businessman has told police that former government chief of staff Keith Schembri was the mastermind behind the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two people briefed on the investigation said on Thursday.Sc...

Chileans suffering eye trauma from protests march on presidential palace

A group of Chileans who claim to have suffered eye trauma in confrontations with the security forces rallied outside the presidential palace on Thursday to call for President Sebastian Pinera to take responsibility for human rights violatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019