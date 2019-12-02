Hry minister Anil Vij launches vaccination drive

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday launched the "Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0" in Palwal and Mewat districts under which all pregnant women and children up to the age of five will be vaccinated. A total of four rounds of IMI 2.0 would be conducted from December 2019 to March 2020 under which about 23,852 children would be vaccinated in Mewat district and about 6,190 children would be vaccinated in Palwal district, who have not been covered earlier, a state government release said.

Similarly, about 5,238 pregnant women would be vaccinated in Mewat and about 1150 pregnant women would be vaccinated in Palwal, it said. Vij said departments like education, women and child development would help to achieve targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)