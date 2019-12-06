Over 10 per cent adults detected with mental disorders: govt

A little over 10 per cent adults above the age of 18 years have been detected with mental disorders in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said the government had conducted the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) of India through the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore in 2016.

"As per the survey, the prevalence of mental disorders in adults over the age of 18 years is about 10.6 per cent," he said during Question Hour. Vardhan said the survey said there was at least one mental health hospital in all the 12 surveyed states, except in Manipur; all states had medical colleges with a psychiatry department, general hospitals with a psychiatry unit and a few had de-addiction centres.

Apart from major mental health facilities, there were 450 mobile mental units and 249 de-addiction centres providing mental health services in surveyed states. However, as per the survey, existing facilities had inter-state variations, he said.

Even though public health and hospitals is a state subject and setting up of hospitals is primarily within the domain of state governments, the central government supplements efforts of state governments. As per available information, there are 41 mental health hospitals run by state governments and union territories that provide mental healthcare services in the country, he said.

