Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-UKAD Athlete Commission wants strict sanctions on Russia over doping

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 23:16 IST
Doping-UKAD Athlete Commission wants strict sanctions on Russia over doping
"The UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission is calling on the members of the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) to implement the strongest possible sanctions to protect sport when they meet next week," it said in a statement. Image Credit: Max Pixel

The World Anti-Doping Agency must impose the "strongest possible sanctions" on Russia for state-sponsored doping because athletes around the world have suffered as a result, the independent UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Athlete Commission said on Friday.

A WADA compliance committee recommended last week that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of next year's Tokyo Games, as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for having provided the agency with doctored and incomplete laboratory data. The compliance committee's recommendations will be put to the executive committee at meetings in Paris on Monday.

"The UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission is calling on the members of the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) to implement the strongest possible sanctions to protect sport when they meet next week," it said in a statement. "We all have a genuine interest in ensuring athlete welfare and fair play stay at the heart of the sports movement, regardless of nationality.

"As a result of the systematic and institutional Russian doping scandal, many athletes from many nationalities have had their medals, moment on the podium and health violated, and many Russian athletes have fallen victim to an oppressive doping system." RUSADA was initially suspended after a 2015 WADA report found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport involving athletes across many sports.

The UKAD Athlete Commission also called on the International Paralympic and Olympic Committees to impose sanctions on Russia. "We believe WADA should implement a total ban of Russian athletes in all competitions until the international community... have confidence that cheating on this scale has been eliminated and that integrity in sport can begin to be restored," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Rape victim's body reaches her village in Unnao

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.There was a...

Telangana veterinarian's sister demands change in law to deny bail to rape accused

Law should be amended to ensure that accused do not get bail in rape cases, sister of Telangana veterinarian who was gang-raped and murdered on outskirts of Hyderabad, said on Saturday. Laws should be amended so that accused dont get bail i...

Dancing crowds protest in Madrid while climate leaders meet

Hundreds of people blocked one of Madrids most emblematic streets on Saturday by dancing to demand action against climate change in what protesters dubbed civil disco-bedience. The protest, called by grassroots green movement Extinction Reb...

Airtel, Vodafone Idea remove cap on free outgoing calls to other networks

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have removed cap from free outgoing calls on other networks under new plans for pre-paid customers that came into effect from December 3. Both the companies had earlier capped outgoing calls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019