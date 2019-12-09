Left Menu
37-year-old man dies of dengue in Kolkata, toll at 28

A 37-year-old man died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata, taking the toll due to the vector-borne disease in the state since January to 28, officials said on Monday. Surajit Samanta, a resident of Kanyanagar in South 24 Parganas district died on Sunday night because of dengue encephalitis, a senior official of the state health department said.

Samanta was suffering from high fever for quite some time and was taken to the hospital on EM Bypass on Thursday, a relative said. "His condition deteriorated and on Sunday night he died of dengue encephalitis and multi-organ failure," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning to build a hospital in the Khidderpore area of the city dedicated to treat patients suffering from dengue and malaria, deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said. "We are looking to build a separate hospital specially to treat patients suffering from dengue and malaria. The hospital will have 300 beds and we are hoping to make it operational by next year," he said..

