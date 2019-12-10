Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.

The former BC baseball captain, died at his home in Beverly, Massachusetts. He had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012 at age 27. The Ice Bucket Challenge took place during the summer of 2014, when people around the world posted videos and photos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and challenging others to do the same while urging donations for ALS research.

It raised more than $220 million, the ALS Association reported. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it approved a drug that slows the effects of ALS. Frates helped draw attention to the challenge through celebrity support from New England Patriots star Tom Brady, soon-to-become Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S. President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Lady Gaga and others.

It was part of his long-time ALS advocacy, which he said inspired him to not just survive but thrive after being diagnosed with the deadly disease. "(It) give me another reason to get out of bed every day," Frates told the Boston College newspaper, The Heights, roughly a year after his diagnosis.

"Being part of something bigger than yourself is one of the best things you can do," Frates said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky restriction requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking an abortion, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights o...

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China, and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Ru...

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...

US asks UN to discuss risk of NKorea 'provocation'

Washington, Dec 10 AFP The United States on Monday called a UN Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean provocation as Pyongyang demands US concessions by a year-end deadline. The United States, which holds this months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019