Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia seizes 'wrongly labelled' UN methadone as contraband drugs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dushanbe
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:45 IST
Russia seizes 'wrongly labelled' UN methadone as contraband drugs

Russian customs authorities have seized a consignment of methadone bound for the UN's HIV prevention program in Tajikistan as contraband drugs due to a labeling misunderstanding, the UNDP said on Wednesday. The mix-up happened earlier this month when the cargo of methadone -- which is used worldwide in HIV prevention programs around the world but is banned in Russia -- was seized at Moscow's Vnukovo airport while in transit from Germany.

Russia's customs service announced it had seized 5.8 billion rubles ($92.7 million) worth of methadone in a major swoop and the judicial authorities opened a criminal investigation into drug smuggling "on a large scale". But in an embarrassing confusion, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said that the cargo had in fact been destined for battling the spread of HIV in Tajikistan, the poorest country in ex-Soviet Central Asia.

Valuing the shipment at a far more modest $79,310, the UNDP said in a statement that the methadone represented "a life-saving treatment for people who inject drugs." "It was intercepted in Moscow after being wrongly labeled. UNDP is in touch with authorities in Russia to resolve this matter and is available to answer their questions," it said in a statement issued in Dushanbe. The Russian customs authorities said that the 2,000 vials of methadone, which are now in storage at Vnukovo, had not been declared by the transporter.

Methadone is an addictive opioid but is not taken via injection and is used in supervised programs for drug users to avoid injections and thus eliminate the risk of contracting the HIV virus from contaminated syringes. Russia, however, bans methadone replacement therapy for drug addicts, in a hugely controversial stance due to the severity of the spread of HIV in the country since the fall of the Soviet Union.

According to UNAIDS, one million people were living with HIV in Russia in 2017 and HIV prevalence -- the percentage of people living with HIV -- among adults aged 15-49 years stood at 1.2 percent. Tajikistan, which shares a long border with Afghanistan, has long been a transit hub for opioids bound for Russia and Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Punes session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019