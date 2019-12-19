Goa health minister pledges to donate organs

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday pledged to donate his organs after death. He made the announcement after inaugurating `State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation' (SOTTO) here.

SOTTO's responsibility will be to oversee organ donations and transplants in the state. "I always believe that we should set example for others. As health minister and a responsible citizen, I have done my duty," he said, speaking to reporters.

The minister filled up a form of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), pledging his organs. SOTTO will make processing of organ transplant requests of needy patients easier, the minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.