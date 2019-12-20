Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Effective communication & empathy key factor in doctor-patients'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:25 IST
'Effective communication & empathy key factor in doctor-patients'

Effective communication and empathy are the key factors in the interaction between doctors and patients, participants at a clinical medicine conference said here on Friday. The Medicon Internation conference is being jointly organized by a private city-based super specialty hospital group, Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh and West Bengal Chapter of Association of Physicians of India.

"It is essential for us to understand the importance of engagement between medical professionals and patients in society in a way and in a language they understand," patron of the organizing committee of the Medicon International 2019 and eminent physician Dr. Sujit Kar Purkayastha said during the inauguration of the two-day conference. Pointing out that doctors and medical staff are rising to the fact that every patient is unique having different backgrounds, needs, and understanding, Purkayastha said effective communication and empathy should take center stage in doctor-patient interaction.

President of the Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, Prof Derek Bell said, "The reality is that the doctor-patient relationship is always special. We have to ensure it continues to be special." Bell pointed out with "an explosion of knowledge" the patient will become an equal partner in making decisions and with better understanding confrontation may be avoided. "With better communication patients can have more faith in the quality of care", he said.

About the objectives of the meet, Purkayastha said the main aim of the conference is the transfer knowledge. "Knowledge in Medical Science is constantly changing and we are getting it from national and international experts that are being reached to trainees, specialists, and practitioners in the state", he said.

There is a general opinion that basic general medicine which has somewhat lost its importance over the years should make a comeback and be promoted in undergraduate to postgraduate medical training," he pointed out. According to Prof Mervyn Singer, an authority on critical care from University College of London, "India is rapidly advancing in medical healthcare. There is an amazing thirst for knowledge among medical professionals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB scam: fresh charge sheet names Nirav Modi's brother

The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, naming fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modis brother Nehal and four others as accused. Besides Nirav Modi, the charge sheet named his ...

Stones hurled at cops, car set on fire near Delhi Gate, police say 'outsiders' involved violence

Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate as violence marked a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. Police, however, de...

Mikel Arteta appointed as head coach of Arsenal

England football club Arsenal on Friday confirmed the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the new head coach of the side. Arteta had previously played for the club from 2011-2016 and has now signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal.This ...

U.S. says Maduro intent on blocking free and fair elections in Venezuela

Venezuela must have free and fair elections, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Friday, but added that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduros government appeared intent on stopping them.National Assembly leader ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019