'Effective communication & empathy key factor in doctor-patients'

Effective communication and empathy are the key factors in the interaction between doctors and patients, participants at a clinical medicine conference said here on Friday. The Medicon Internation conference is being jointly organized by a private city-based super specialty hospital group, Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh and West Bengal Chapter of Association of Physicians of India.

"It is essential for us to understand the importance of engagement between medical professionals and patients in society in a way and in a language they understand," patron of the organizing committee of the Medicon International 2019 and eminent physician Dr. Sujit Kar Purkayastha said during the inauguration of the two-day conference. Pointing out that doctors and medical staff are rising to the fact that every patient is unique having different backgrounds, needs, and understanding, Purkayastha said effective communication and empathy should take center stage in doctor-patient interaction.

President of the Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, Prof Derek Bell said, "The reality is that the doctor-patient relationship is always special. We have to ensure it continues to be special." Bell pointed out with "an explosion of knowledge" the patient will become an equal partner in making decisions and with better understanding confrontation may be avoided. "With better communication patients can have more faith in the quality of care", he said.

About the objectives of the meet, Purkayastha said the main aim of the conference is the transfer knowledge. "Knowledge in Medical Science is constantly changing and we are getting it from national and international experts that are being reached to trainees, specialists, and practitioners in the state", he said.

There is a general opinion that basic general medicine which has somewhat lost its importance over the years should make a comeback and be promoted in undergraduate to postgraduate medical training," he pointed out. According to Prof Mervyn Singer, an authority on critical care from University College of London, "India is rapidly advancing in medical healthcare. There is an amazing thirst for knowledge among medical professionals."

