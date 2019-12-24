Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Molecules Precisely Target Mutant Disease Gene: Research

These molecules may prevent only some of a crucial gene's activities without affecting others

New Molecules Precisely Target Mutant Disease Gene: Research

When Weizmann Institute of Science's Prof. Rivka Dikstein set out to study a gene regulating inflammation, she had no idea she'd find a promising route to developing a drug for Huntington's disease. Dikstein's team, in the Biomolecular Sciences Department, focused on a gene called Spt5, which regulates transcription, or the copying of DNA for manufacturing proteins. The scientists discovered that Spt5 plays a key role in inflammation: Unlike other inflammatory genes that take hours or even days to produce their effects, this gene triggers a rapid inflammatory response within minutes.

At around the time of these studies at Weizmann, scientists elsewhere uncovered yet another function of Spt5: the role it plays in Huntington's disease, a devastating inherited disorder caused by excessive repetition of a DNA segment in the gene called "huntingtin." Expression of the mutant huntingtin gene leads to the manufacture of an abnormal protein that gradually damages the brain, causing the progressive neurological decline and ultimately death. Spt5 was found to bind to a partner protein, which, in turn, promotes the expression of the mutated form of the huntingtin gene. Dikstein had the idea that administering drugs that block the activity of Spt5 might prevent the mutated gene from being expressed – possibly providing a previously unexplored approach to treating Huntington's.

In their latest research published in Molecular Cell, Dr Anat Bahat, a staff scientist in Dikstein's team, searched for small molecules that could stop Spt5 activity. They screened about 100,000 small molecules and identified 18 that bind to Spt5 directly. The Spt5 gene encodes a large protein with numerous binding sites, and these 18 molecules bound to the protein in different ways. Several of these molecules inhibited all known Spt5 activities, but interestingly, a few selectively affected only individual ones. In particular, two of the molecules blocked the expression of the mutated huntingtin gene without affecting either the normal huntingtin gene or the inflammatory genes Spt5 regulates.

This blockage has presently been demonstrated in experiments performed on mouse neurons in laboratory dishes. If these findings are further supported by studies in animals and later in humans, they may lead to the development of a drug that will help to treat or even prevent Huntington's disease.

"Selective biological effects of the small molecules may help us target certain aspects of Spt5 activity without affecting others," Dikstein says. "These molecules may help develop drugs against inflammation and against Huntington's disease, and they can serve as tools for further studying Spt5's function."

Indeed, using these molecules, Dikstein's team has already discovered additional, previously unknown regulatory functions of Spt5. It turns out that this gene is involved in controlling cellular proliferation, and that it regulates a metabolic hormone that controls appetite and body weight. These findings open up new directions of research with potential future applications.

The research team included Or Lahav of Biomolecular Sciences Department, Dr Alexander Plotnikov of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine and Dr Dena Leshkowitz of Weizmann's Life Sciences Core Facilities Department.

Prof. Rivka Dikstein's research is supported by the Dr Barry Sherman Institute for Medicinal Chemistry; the Moross Integrated Cancer Center; the Rising Tide Foundation; the estate of Albert Engleman; and the estate of David Levinson. Prof. Dikstein is the incumbent of the Ruth and Leonard Simon Professorial Chair of Cancer Research.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UP cops, others indulged in 'unbridled human rights violations' at AMU, claims activists' report

A report prepared by a group of activists looking into the violence that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police and others had indulged in unbridled human rights violations. Releasing the re...

Jharkhand result to aid trend of shrinking BJP footmark: Pawar

The mandate JMM-Congress alliance received in the Jharkhand Assembly election underlines a new pattern that will help reduce the BJPs saffron footprint across the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday. Pawar also congratulated Ch...

MHA instructed states to set up detention centres: Maha Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday claimed the Union home ministry had instructed states to set up detention centres for illegal migrants in January this year, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a false statement about such...

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kaval...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019