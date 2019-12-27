Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single dose of HPV vaccine can give women similar protection as multiple doses: Study

A new study revealed that one dose of the HPV vaccine may prevent infection from potential cancer-causing virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 23:21 IST
Single dose of HPV vaccine can give women similar protection as multiple doses: Study
New study revealed that one dose of the HPV vaccine may prevent infection from potential cancer-causing virus.. Image Credit: ANI

A new study revealed that one dose of the HPV vaccine may prevent infection from potential cancer-causing virus. The study was published in the journal JAMA Network.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 34,800 new cancer diagnoses are linked to human papillomavirus (HPV) annually. The virus is thought to account for more than 90 per cent of all cervical and anal cancers, more than 60 per cent of all penile cancers, and approximately 70 per cent of all oral cancers. While results of the paper showed that a single dose may be as effective as the currently recommended two- or three-dose series, it's too early for people to rely on a single dose of the vaccine for protection, according to senior author Ashish A. Deshmukh, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor at UTHealth School of Public Health.

"If ongoing clinical trials provide evidence regarding sustained benefits of a one-dose regimen, then implications of single-dose strategy could be substantial for reducing the burden of these cancers globally," Deshmukh said. Although the study participants included only women, the CDC recommends a two-dose regimen for all children starting the series before age 15 or a three-dose regimen if the series is started between ages 16 to 26. The latest generation of HPV vaccine can protect against nearly 90 per cent of cancer-causing HPV infections. Yet, current vaccinations rates are less than ideal - half of the people in the U.S. are not vaccinated against this common sexually transmitted infection.

According to the lead author Kalyani Sonawane, PhD, who is an assistant professor at UTHealth School of Public Health, "The current HPV vaccine dosing regimen can be cumbersome for people to understand. If one dose is proven effective in trials, the vaccine regimen will be simplified. This will help improve the coverage rate among adolescents that are currently below the Healthy People 2020 goal and possibly will also increase the momentum of uptake in the newly approved age group." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The worlds most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-suppo...

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said. The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missin...

Italy transport ministry, Atlantia's motorway unit discuss road safety

The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per LItalia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said. In a statement it said it had asked Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure gr...

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets - statement

Several rockets were launched into Iraqs K1 military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement without elaborating.The base, which lies 15 km 9 miles northwest of Kirkuk, houses U.S. military fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019