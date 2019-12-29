Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identical twins with autism may experience different severity of symptoms: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 12:03 IST
Identical twins with autism may experience different severity of symptoms: Study

Identical twins with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may experience large differences in symptom severity even though they share the same genes, according to a study. The findings, published in the journal Behavior Genetics, suggests that identifying the causes of this variability in symptoms may inform the treatment of ASD.

According to the researchers, including John Constantino of Washington University in the US, ASD is a developmental disorder affecting how a person behaves, interacts with others, and learns. Earlier studies had found that when one identical twin has ASD, there are high chances that the other twin has it, too.

In the current study, the scientists assessed data from three previous studies comprising a total of 366 identical twin pairs with, and without ASD. They measured the severity of autism traits and symptoms in the twins using a clinician's assessment or by parents' ratings on a standardised questionnaire with some cases diagnosed by both methods.

Based on their assessment, the researchers estimated a 96 per cent chance that if one twin had ASD, the other may have it, too. However, they said the symptom scores varied greatly between twins diagnosed with ASD, adding that genetic factors contributed to only 9 per cent of the cause of trait variation among these twins.

On the contrary, among pairs of identical twins without ASD, the scores for traits were very similar. While the authors could not find the reasons for differences in symptom severity, they could rule out genetic and most environmental factors since the studied twins shared the same DNA, and were also raised in the same environment.

The scientists concluded that additional studies are needed to determine the cause for differences in symptom severity among the twins with ASD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UK government apologises to Elton John after data leak

The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online. The list was uploaded on the government website for ...

Rangers end Leafs' win streak in OT

Tony DeAngleo scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the New York Rangers defeated the host Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artem...

Pregnant woman refused admission in govt health centre for not paying bribe to staff

A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government health centre by its staff for not giving Rs 5,000 as bribe in Shamli district. The family of the woman, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was brought to t...

India-US strategic partnership registers rapid growth in 2019

India-US strategic partnership witnessed rapid growth in 2019 with the two sides inking a crucial deal to facilitate transfer of defence technology and their leaders - President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - meeting a reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019