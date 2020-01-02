Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers inch closer to potential treatment for heart diseases

Researchers in a recent study have found a potential treatment for heart diseases that follow after a heart attack.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 09:45 IST
Researchers inch closer to potential treatment for heart diseases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers in a recent study have found a potential treatment for heart diseases that follow after a heart attack. The study was conducted by the researchers from the Westmead Institute for Medical Research (WIMR) and the University of Sydney and was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The study has shown that a protein therapy-recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor-AB (rhPDGF-AB) can improve the outcomes that follow myocardial infarction. Formations of scar tissues follow a heart attack which leads to negative effects in the heart function.

The researchers found out that by infusing rhPDGF in subjects that have been through heart attacks can improve the quality of the scar. This, in turn, leads to the formation of blood vessels inside the heart and lesser rates of irregularities of heart rhythm which is the major cause of sudden death. "By improving cardiac function and scar formation following a heart attack, treatment with rhPDGF-AB led to an overall increase in survival rate in our study. We found that rhPDGF-AB led to increased scar collagen fibre alignment and strength. This improved heart function after the heart attack" said the lead researcher James Chong.

After myocardial infarction, muscles of the heart generally get damaged which causes the formation of thick scar tissues which can limit the ability of the heart to function properly and also increases the risk of sudden cardiac death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees in 1956, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the...

Pak shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.Pakistan Army initiated u...

UPDATE 4-Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the countrys penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ...

PM greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is relevant even today. We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020