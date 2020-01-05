146 infants die in December in Jodhpur hospital

At a time when the death toll at Kota's JK Lon Hospital continues to rise, the disturbing reports of 146 infants' death in the month of December alone emerged from another hospital in Jodhpur. In Dr Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur district, 146 infants have died in the past month.

The hospital administration, however, said that the number of child deaths was quite low as compared to the number of children admitted in the hospital in December and added that the hospital gets very serious cases referred from other hospitals in the region which has led to the high number of deaths. "We are the biggest hospital in western Rajasthan. We even get infants and other patients who are referred from AIIMS, Jodhpur. 4,689 admissions of infants were done in the month of December alone, out of which 146 died. Therefore, the mortality rate is just 3 per cent which comes under acceptable norms," Dr SS Rathore, Principal of the SN Medical College told ANI here.

"The number of deaths might seem high but one should also see that the number of admissions is quite high at our hospital. Also, there were different reasons behind the death of infants which have occurred in the hospital," he added. So far, more than 100 children have lost their lives in the JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

