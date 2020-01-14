Left Menu
Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals Conducts 13 Liver Transplants in 21 Days

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 10:00 IST
Sahyadri Hospitals recently conducted 13 transplants in 21 days including 10 liver and 3 kidney transplants across its units.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, Head of Liver and Multi organ Transplant department at Sahyadri Hospitals, said that out of the 10 liver transplants, three patients were suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, two from liver cancer and three from alcohol related conditions and two were suffering with other hepatobiliary conditions.

He added that with increasing awareness on organ donation and transplants and state-of-art facilities, Pune is emerging as a major center for living donor transplants. Patients are coming not only from Maharashtra but also from all across India.

Dr. Sheetal Mahajani, Director - Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy Department at Sahyadri Hospitals, said that Liver diseases have become very common in India which is a serious concern. The primary reason for this is the changing lifestyle, wrong eating habits and addiction. Early detection of liver problems and the right treatment can help save many lives and awareness about this is important. Understanding this, Sahyadri hospitals has been organizing free liver check-up camps in various cities and undertook a unique campaign of Liver Champions which got an overwhelming response.

Dr Ketan Apte, Unit Head Sahyadri Hospitals, said that Sahyadri Hospitals recently clocked an important milestone of more than 160 liver transplants in just 3 years. State-of-art and ultra-modern facilities, dedicated transplant team, trained staff and comprehensive liver care has made this possible.

The team of doctors who conducted 13 transplants in 21 days included Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Head of Liver and Multi-organ Transplant department at Sahyadri Hospitals; Dr. Sheetal Mahajani, Director - Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy Department; Dr. Shailesh Sable - Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr Manish Pathak -Transplant Anaesthetist, Dr. Dinesh Zirpe - Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr Snehawardhan Pande - Paediatric Hepatologist, Dr. Aniruddha Bhosale - Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Manoj Raut - Transplant Anaesthetist, Dr. Abhijit Mane - Associate Clinician and Transplant coordinators Rahul Tambe, Arun Ashokan, Aman Bele and Medical Social Worker Sharmila Padhye.

About Sahyadri Hospitals:

Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities ofPune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. To know more: http://sahyadrihospital.com/.

Media Contact:
Rajani Iyer
rajani.iyer@sahyadrihospitals.com
+91(0)20-67215000
Senior Executive PR
Sahyadri Hospitals Limited

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591161/1463896_Sahyadri_Logo.jpg

