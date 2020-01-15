Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second case of H5N8 bird flu found in Hungary in a week, spreading around eastern Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:20 IST
Second case of H5N8 bird flu found in Hungary in a week, spreading around eastern Europe

A second outbreak of bird flu has been found at a large duck farm in eastern Hungary, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (NEBIH) said on Wednesday, two days after the first such case in the country in years. The flu has spread in recent days in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary . It is a highly pathogenic strain of the virus that reappeared in Poland in early January.

Hungary's NEBIH said the full duck stock at the farm, 115,000 birds, was being culled on suspicion of the virus, after the destruction of more than 50,000 turkeys earlier this week to contain the spread of the infection. It said the virus is probably spreading as wild birds migrate and contaminate waterways used by farm birds.

The authority said that this strand of the virus was similar to one in an outbreak in 2016 in Hungary. It said poultry products in Hungary were safe to consume. Hungary will also restrict transport to contain the virus, the authority said earlier this week, adding that the H5N8 strain had so far caused no human infections in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Prithvi set to join India A team in New Zealand

Young opener Prithvi Shaw will join the India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week. Unlike recent times, Prithvis rehabilitation programme w...

Mexican government preparing 'ambitious' criminal justice reform

Faced with rampant drug violence and homicides at record highs, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government is preparing far-reaching reforms of Mexicos justice system to combat insecurity and a culture of impunity, officials said on ...

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at lightning speed, Deputy Chief Mini...

Shivaji memorial should be on land, Maratha outfit demands

The Maratha Seva Sangh MSS has demanded that the planned memorial of warrior king Shivaji should be built on land and not in the sea. The Maharashtra government is building a memorial of the 17th century king off the Mumbai coast. It will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020