Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge gap between requirement and availability of organs needed for saving lives: President

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:06 IST
Huge gap between requirement and availability of organs needed for saving lives: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said there is a huge gap between the requirement and availability of organs needed for saving lives as he stressed the need to encourage organ donation. Addressing an event to mark the 10th foundation day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here, Kovind said, "In India, we need about two lakh liver transplants a year, while only a few thousand are done every year."

"There is a need to establish liver transplant programmes in more public hospitals and ILBS can provide necessary expertise in this regard," he said. But perhaps most crucial is to encourage organ donation and spread awareness about it, he said.

"There is a huge gap between the requirement and availability of organs needed for saving lives. The dearth of donors results mainly from lack of awareness about organ donation," he said. The President asked ILBS to prepare a roadmap suggesting ways and means to encourage liver donation, to improve related procedures and protocols, and to strengthen the infrastructure needed to support a higher number of liver transplants than is currently possible.

Kovind said the growing incidence of liver diseases is also linked to unhealthy lifestyles. "At present, nearly one out of four Indians have fatty liver and may be 10 per cent of them have liver diseases due to excessive body fat," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-New fraud allegations against Trump antagonist Avenatti threaten Nike trial in NY

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenattis arrest on allegations he engaged in fraud and money laundering by hiding 1 million from creditors while on bail threatens the upcoming trial of the critic of U.S. President Donald Trump on charges he tried...

Brexit extension entirely up to Britain - EU's von der Leyen

It will be exclusively up to Britain whether or not it seeks more time to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and not something Brussels can ask for, the head of the European Commission said on Wedne...

UPDATE 2-Venezuelan opposition barred from congress as armed group attacks lawmakers

Armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to congress on Wednesday, backing recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to bar opposition leader Juan Guaido from presiding over parliament. A ...

UPDATE 1-French strikes hit production at livestock feed factories

Strikes over pension reform in France have led to production outages at some livestock feed factories as companies have struggled to bring in enough crop supplies, farm sector representatives said on Wednesday.Several factories have suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020