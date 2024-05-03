Sikkim's Sentinels: Eastern Army Commander Inspects Forward Defenses

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari visited the border areas in Sikkim and reviewed the operational preparedness, an official release said.

Tiwari, the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Army Command visited the border areas on May 1 and 2 accompanied by GOC Trishakti Corp Lt Gen VPS Kaushik and reviewed the operational preparedness and progress of infrastructure and capability development, it said.

The Eastern Army Commander appreciated the officers and troops of the Trishakti Corps for maintaining the highest standard of operational preparedness and efforts towards the development of border areas and nation-building.

Interacting with troops at forward locations, he complimented them for their dedication and high standard of professionalism under the most challenging conditions. He exhorted them to continue working with dedication, motivation and enthusiasm.

Lt Gen Tiwari also called upon the Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Acharya at Gangtok on May 2 and apprised the governor on the overall security situation and initiatives being undertaken to improve connectivity in the state.

He also briefed the governor on the various welfare projects being undertaken under Operation Sadbhavana.

Lt Gen Tiwari apprised the governor that 67 projects worth more than Rs 5 crore were executed by Trishakti Corps during the last financial year and formation plans to implement projects worth more than Rs 15 crore in the current financial year.

The Eastern Army Commander assured the governor about the Indian Army's commitment to the development of border areas and continued assistance to the civil administration and local people.

