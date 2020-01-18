Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.S. to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at 3 airports

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States will begin screening efforts at three U.S. airports to detect travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan who may have symptoms of a new respiratory virus that so far has killed two people and infected 45 more, public health officials said on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the screening at the San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles airports will begin later on Friday and focus on travelers to the United States via direct or connecting flights from Wuhan.

So far, the new virus has spread outside of China to Japan and Taiwan, and CDC officials said in a conference call with reporters that they expect more cases will be reported outside of China. The risk to Americans is deemed to be low, the CDC said. While the U.S. State Department has issued a health alert update about travel to the Wuhan region, the CDC has urged citizens traveling in the region to avoid contact with animals, animal markets or animal products, among other precautions.

Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, said in a conference call that the CDC will be sending about 100 additional staff to the three airports -- Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, and New York's John F. Kennedy International -- to supplement existing staff at quarantine stations located at those airports. Under the screening procedures, travelers who may have had exposure to the virus will have their temperatures taken. Those with symptoms of concern will be screened by quarantine medical officers and referred to an unnamed healthcare facility that can do a diagnostic workup, Cetron said.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, a highly infectious virus that originated in China in 2002 and eventually traveled to 37 countries, killing 774 people. So far, health officials do not consider the new virus from China to be as lethal as SARS, but the investigation is evolving and much is still not known about whether the virus can spread easily from person to person.

"This is the stage of the investigation where we need to proceed cautiously and be prepared for any eventuality," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a CDC expert in respiratory diseases, said on the conference call. China health officials report that most of the patients infected with the virus have had exposure to a large market where live animals were present, suggesting the virus is new and has jumped from animals to humans.

It is still not clear how well the virus can be transmitted from person to person, but there are indications of some limited spread from person-to-person, CDC officials said. The World Health Organization earlier this week provided guidance to hospitals worldwide about infection prevention and control in case the new virus spreads. There is no specific treatment for the new virus, but anti-virals are being considered.

