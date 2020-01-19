Amit Shah administers polio drops to child in Hubballi
On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered the polio drops to a child here on Sunday.
On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered the polio drops to a child here on Sunday. This programme has been launched by the government to eradicate the disease.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced to conduct National Immunisation Pulse Polio Programme from nationwide today. Though India is free from polio, the drops are given to the children below five years as the disease persists in neighbouring countries. (ANI)
