Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah administers polio drops to child in Hubballi

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered the polio drops to a child here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hubli (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:56 IST
Amit Shah administers polio drops to child in Hubballi
Home Minister Amit Shah administers polio drops to a child on Pulse Polio Day 2020 in Hubballi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered the polio drops to a child here on Sunday. This programme has been launched by the government to eradicate the disease.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced to conduct National Immunisation Pulse Polio Programme from nationwide today. Though India is free from polio, the drops are given to the children below five years as the disease persists in neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...

Man dies after falling off moving train

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The body was found on the railway track near Vijaypur on Saturday evening, the officials said.They said the deceased apparent...

Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead

Tanner Pearson collected one goal and one assist, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 17 saves as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night and moved atop the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks, who have w...

DoT examining if Jan 23 legal deadline for AGR payment applies to non-telecom PSUs

The telecom department is examining the legal applicability of January 23 deadline for payment of over Rs 2.4 lakh crore statutory dues in the case of non-telecom PSUs which were not originally party to AGR matter in the Supreme Court, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020