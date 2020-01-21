Left Menu
Development News Edition

B'luru hospital performs liver transplant on Jehovah's Witness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:14 IST
B'luru hospital performs liver transplant on Jehovah's Witness
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A private hospital here on Tuesday claimed that it has successfully performed a live liver transplant on a Jehovah's Witness from Nigeria, by not using blood or blood products, in order to protect the patient's religious beliefs. It is said that Jehovah's Witnesses are followers of a Christian faith that prohibits the use of blood or blood products during their treatment.

Gehojadak (37), a Jehovah's Witness follower, had developed decompensated liver disease and visited more than three countries seeking treatment over the last four years but was turned away by most doctors due to the highly risky nature of the surgery, Aster CMI Hospital said. The surgery was challenging compared to a normal liver transplant because, in order to protect the patient's religious beliefs, the medical team could not use blood or blood products (Fresh frozen plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Platelets, etc), it said in a release, adding that very few such surgeries have been successfully conducted worldwide.

The patient's brother was the donor, the hospital said, adding, without a liver transplant, Gehojadak's chances of survival were less than 10 percent over the next two years. A team of liver specialists from the Hospital thoroughly reviewed the patient's medical history before recommending a bloodless liver transplant and charted out a feasible pathway to make the surgery a success.

"This transplant was especially challenging as we did not have the safety net (of using blood) even if the patient's life was at risk due to their advance directive. We have performed other non-transplant liver surgeries in Jehovah's Witnesses and this gave us the confidence to take on Gehojadak's transplant," Dr. Rajiv Lochan, Consultant Liver Transplant Surgeon, said.

The critical surgery took a 12-hour period to complete where two teams of specialists with close to 25 doctors including anesthetists, intensivists worked in absolute sync with each other and Gehojadak finally received a life-saving liver transplant, the Hospital said. In a period of two weeks, the patient and his brother were fit enough to go home and were discharged from the hospital.

"Even if their hemoglobin levels dropped to life-threatening levels, the patients were clear that they would not accept a blood transfusion. Keeping the limitations in mind, the most effective treatment path was planned, and we spent close to two months preparing the patients for surgery," Arun V, Consultant Anesthesiologist said.

The hospital arranged customized artificial products like synthetic drug molecules, to conduct a bloodless liver transplant, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says expects further spread of new coronavirus in China

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other cou...

Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate integrated check post through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Rs 140 crore Jogbani-Biratnagar Integrated Check Post with an aim to improve bilateral trade and people-to-people contact. Built with...

Power Min appoints RS Singh as govt director on SJVNL board

State-owned power firm SJVNL on Tuesday said Himachal Pradeshs Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been been appointed as its part time government director. Ministry of Power on 20th January, 2020 has appointed Ram Subhag Singh,...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal may not remove all tariffs - WSJ

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a big bang that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020