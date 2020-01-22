Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108"discriminatory" laws related to leprosy, an NGO said on Wednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating the stigma associated with persons afflicted with the disease

"I urge the central and state governments to annul these laws which will help reduce stigma and ensure equal rights and treatment to those affected by leprosy," the executive Director of Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF), Vineeta Shanker, said

Leprosy is a disease that is entirely curable and among the least infectious diseases, she added.

