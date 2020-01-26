Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Nepalese with suspected coronavirus symptoms undergoing treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:37 IST
Two Nepalese with suspected coronavirus symptoms undergoing treatment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Nepalese citizens suspected to have symptoms of deadly coronavirus infection after their return from China are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, sources said on Sunday. The patients, a 48-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man are suspected to have got infected by the coronavirus and have been admitted at Shukraraj Tropical and Communicable Disease Hospital under the Health Ministry in Kathmandu.

"The woman was admitted to the hospital on Friday and the man on Saturday after authorities found them with symptoms like cough and fever as soon as they landed at Tribhuvan International Airport," health ministry sources said. The patients were put in isolated wards and their blood samples have been sent for examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Cricket-Curran confident of series victory over South Africa

Fast bowler Sam Curran said England are confident of bowling out South Africa in the final test to seal a memorable 3-1 series victory on Monday.England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, a...

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020