EDAN Brings Its Intelligent Diagnostic Solutions to Arab Health 2020

EDAN Instruments, Inc. unveiled its next-generation diagnostic ultrasound system Acclarix LX9 at Arab Health 2020, the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East, making EDAN a headliner among the exhibitors in the Imaging & Diagnostic sector.

Aiming at satisfying the clients' needs in every perspective, EDAN keeps elevating its products from the aspect of ergonomics, human-machine interface, and practicability.

"Acclarix LX9 is ushering EDAN's ultrasound imaging into the age of intelligent diagnosis. With the new added advanced features like eOB, eLV, eFollicle, eVolFlow, and eNT, LX9 provides a smart workflow solution, which optimizes the workload of sonographers across multiple departments, including obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, and general surgery, etc.," said Alice Bai, EDAN's ultrasound clinical application manager.

Apart from the workflow, LX9's image quality also shimmers. The brand new EIS+ platform presents rich details on a 21.5-inch high-resolution LCD screen for sonographers to take a better look at patients. LX9's slim body and 180-degree rotatable integrated user interface attracted a crowd in front of EDAN's booth S1.L19.

EDAN's CTG monitor F15 was equally desired at Arab Health this year. As EDAN's revolutionary generation products in obstetrics, F15 brings EDAN's obstetrics products into a whole new level, visual-wise and technology-wise. The device supports triplet monitoring, and its wireless TOCO transducer can provide maternal heart rate (MHR) simply by plugging on a cover on top. Its "Transfer" function and the 15-minute resume breakpoint function enable the device can be used smoothly during interhospital transfer.

When talking about the exhibition itself, EDAN's sales director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA region) Brian He said, "We value our clients and stakeholders in the MENA region. And it's good to be back at Arab Health once again and to strengthen our connection within the area. I can assure you have more to expect from EDAN in 2020."

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is a healthcare company dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative and high-quality medical products and services. For over 20 years, EDAN has been pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Healthcare professionals around the world depend on EDAN's breakthrough medical technologies and outstanding customer support. www.edan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082244/EDAN_Arab_Health.jpg

