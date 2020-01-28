Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Nothing to worry as of now in Kerala, says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:04 IST
Coronavirus: Nothing to worry as of now in Kerala, says

A visiting Central team of doctors on Tuesday said there was "nothing to worry" as of now about the novel Coronavirus in Kerala where over 400 people who returned from China are under watch and expressed satisfaction with the state's preparedness. The three-member team held a meeting with Kerala Health authorities, including Principal Health Secretary Dr Rajan N Khobragade, here and discussed about the preventive measures taken in the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

The team members later told reporters that that so far there was no reported case of coronavirus in the country. A thermal screening facility will be opened at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday to scan passengers coming from the neighbouring country, they said.

"A new screening facility will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram Airport where passengers from China and Hong Kong will be screened. So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country. There is nothing to worry about in the state as of now," Union Health and Family Welfare Advisor Dr M K Shoukath Ali, one of the team members, said. At present, thermal screening is being done at seven designated airports -- New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The central team had on Monday visited Kochi airport and also the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital where two persons who recently returned from China have been kept under observation. All the medical results of those under observation have come negative, it said and expressed satisfaction on the preparedness of the state.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. If needed we will provide further guidelines. Those who are coming from China must take proper precaution," the central official said. Currently, 436 people are under surveillance in Kerala.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has so far killed 106 people and affected 4,515 in China is a novel strain and not seen before. The union health ministry has urged passengers, who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting to the nearest health facility if they experience fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc., and also inform the doctor treating them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional fund on Wednesday

The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned for Wednesday the hearing on Centres plea, seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional fund from successor firms of US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopa...

Start-ups that burn investor money, disappear won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday warned that start-ups which burn investors money and disappear will not get a second or a third chance. Tata, who also invests in start-ups, also said old-age businesses will recede and the young founders...

FEATURE-NFL-As baseball loosens grip on CBD, former football players urge NFL to follow

In the bone-crunching, muscle-wrenching sport of football, staying on the field when injured is a challenging priority for NFL players.And with another major U.S. sports league opening the door to allow players to use marijuana and associat...

Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor

The district court here convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl. District and POCSO judge Hemant Patwardhan held Nagesh Vatore guilty of rape on charges under the Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020