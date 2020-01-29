Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aus scientists first to grow novel coronavirus outside China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 07:15 IST
Aus scientists first to grow novel coronavirus outside China
Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, the novel coronavirus has been grown from a cell culture outside China, a "significant breakthrough" that may help combat the deadly virus which has claimed over 130 lives and infected thousands, Australian scientists said on Wednesday. The researchers from the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital said the advance will allow accurate investigation and diagnosis of the virus globally.

"Chinese officials released the genome sequence of this novel coronavirus, which is helpful for diagnosis, however, having the real virus means we now have the ability to actually validate and verify all test methods, and compare their sensitivities and specificities - it will be a game changer for diagnosis," said Julian Druce from The Royal Melbourne Hospital. "The virus will be used as positive control material for the Australian network of public health laboratories, and also shipped to expert laboratories working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe," Druce said.

Doherty Institute Deputy Director Mike Catton said the possession of a virus isolate extended what could be achieved with molecular technology in the fight against this virus. The deadly coronavirus has claimed 132 lives and nearly 6,000 infection cases have been reported in China.

The grown virus is expected to be used to generate an antibody test, which allows detection of the virus in patients who haven't displayed symptoms and were therefore unaware they had the virus, the researchers said. "An antibody test will enable us to retrospectively test suspected patients so we can gather a more accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, and consequently, among other things, the true mortality rate," Catton said.

"It will also assist in the assessment of effectiveness of trial vaccines," he said. The virus was grown from a patient sample that arrived at the Royal Melbourne Hospital's Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) at the Doherty Institute on January 24.

"We've planned for an incident like this for many, many years and that's really why we were able to get an answer so quickly," Catton said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

Papua New Guinea bans travellers from all 'Asian ports'

Port Moresby, Jan 29 AFP Papua New Guinea shut air and seaports to all foreign travellers coming from Asia on Wednesday, in a desperate bid to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching the impoverished Melanesian nation. In a note to air...

Bariatric surgery reverses respiratory issues in obese people: Study

Bariatric surgery -- a surgical procedure to aid weight loss -- might undo some of the adverse effects of obesity on the respiratory system. Obesity is a public health epidemic that contributes to a higher risk of hypertension and stroke, d...

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights - Arab League

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday that the first reading of U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan indicates a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians.However, the Arab League is studyin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020