Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves official amendments to National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved official amendments in National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill to ensure necessary regulatory reforms in homoeopathy education.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:46 IST
Cabinet approves official amendments to National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved official amendments in National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill to ensure necessary regulatory reforms in homoeopathy education. An official release said the cabinet approved official amendments in the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019 for amending the Homoeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act 1973.

The bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha. "The amendments will ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Homoeopathy education and enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public," the release said.

It said the commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country. The release said that the Act provides a solid foundation for the growth of medical education and practice in Homoeopathy, but various bottlenecks in the functioning of Council have been experienced "which has resulted in serious detrimental effects on medical education as well as delivery of quality Homoeopathy healthcare services". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020