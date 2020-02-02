Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll soars to 304 in China's coronavirus, cases goes up to 1430

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 06:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 06:43 IST
Death toll soars to 304 in China's coronavirus, cases goes up to 1430
Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in China's coronavirus has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday. By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China's National Health Commission. Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

On Saturday, 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the Commission said. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 14,380 (except Hong Kong and Macao) by the end of Saturday, the commission said.

The commission added that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 1,63,844 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on Saturday, with 1,37,594 others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

More than a dozen Congressmen gathered at the US Capitol this week to celebrate immense contributions of the small but vibrant Sikh community in American milieu. Sikhs are Americas exemplary community, said the Congressmen addressing a gath...

Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti will address rallies in the national capital on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for next week. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city. Also,...

Ravens QB Jackson named unanimous NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night became the second unanimous selection as the NFLs Most Valuable Player. Jackson swept all 50 votes from the Associated Press -- as Tom Brady did in 2010 -- to win the award, which...

At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead

Mexican authorities said on Saturday they are investigating the possible murder of a tour guide working at a famous butterfly reserve in the western state of Michoacan, just two days after its former environmental activist was buried.Raul H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020