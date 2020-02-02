Two more suspected coronavirus case reported in Ajmer

Two more suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Suspected people have been shifted to the isolation ward of JLN Hospital, said District health officer K Soni. "Both suspected husband and wife went to China for a honeymoon. They have been shifted to the isolation ward of JLN Hospital," Soni said.

"Earlier, a young man from Kishangarh was suspected to be infected with coronavirus found by the team of the District Health Department. Everyone is being provided treatment amid taking severe precautions," he added. The District Health Department has specially monitored the Indian tourists coming from around Wuhan in China and is being instructed to go to the hospital for a checkup so that they can be given proper treatment.

Meanwhile, 13 suspected cases of nCoV have been registered at RML hospital. Test reports are awaited, said hospital sources. According to sources, five new admissions have been made in the hospital including a 37-year old man who was staying in China from Oct 18 last year to January 25, 2020.

In other cases, a 25-year-old man was staying in China from Oct 25 last year, a 63-year old has returned from China on January 25 after 10 years, another 36-year-old was staying in China for two years. A 27-year old resident of China has arrived in India, all these were showing signs of flu and fever. (ANI)

