New Travel Advisory issued urging to refrain from travel to China

Cabinet Secretary held a high-level review meeting on the preparedness for Novel Coronavirus with Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Dept of Health Research, and representatives from ITBP, AFMS, and NDMA, here today. Cabinet Secretary has held six review meetings so far.

A new Travel Advisory has been issued urging everyone to refrain from travel to China; travelers on return could be quarantined. Also, anyone with a travel history of China since 15th Jan 2020 and from now on could be quarantined.

As of today, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. A total of 142 symptomatic travelers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable.

The second batch of 330 passengers (including 7 Maldivan citizens)from Wuhan has arrived in India. Of these, 300 (including 7 Maldivan citizens) are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 30 are in Manesar. They are being effectively monitored.

(With Inputs from PIB)

