One suspected coronavirus case quarantined in Karnataka's Hubli

A man, who returned from China, was admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science Hospital here on Monday after he complained of fever, cough, weakness and headache.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man, who returned from China, was admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science Hospital here on Monday after he complained of fever, cough, weakness and headache. Sandip Kelsangad, 39, returned from China on January 18. District health officials have sent his blood sample to Pune and are waiting for the report.

"He is under observation and is stable. We sent his sample to Pune," said Ramlingappa Anteratani, Director, KIMS Hubli. Earlier, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services State Surveillance Unit stated that 51 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 46 are under home isolation. Four passengers have left India and one is admitted to a selected isolation hospital.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

