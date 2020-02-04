Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Sanofi under investigation in Depakine birth defects case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:31 IST
France's Sanofi under investigation in Depakine birth defects case
Image Credit: Twitter(@sanofi )

French healthcare company Sanofi said it had been put under investigation over a legal case relating to Depakine, a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy.

The sodium valproate, the active molecule of the drug, treats epilepsy and bipolar disorder. It has been on the market since 1967. But the drug is also known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy. Sanofi, which stressed in January 2019 that it would not take part in any compensation plans on Depakine, said it would continue to "fully cooperate with the judicial authorities", and was "confident" over the outcome of the procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O...

UNESCO DG arrives in India to boost cultural ties, to visit Jaipur tomorrow

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay arrived in India on a three-day visit starting Tuesday, seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas such as heritage, education and artificial intelligence, officials sa...

Pakistan opt to bat against India in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. TeamsIndia Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg captain, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, R...

Disabled Chinese boy dies while father in virus quarantine

Beijing, Feb 4 AFP A disabled boy has died after being left to fend for himself when his father was quarantined over the deadly new coronavirus in China. Yan Cheng, who was confined to a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy, was abandoned a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020