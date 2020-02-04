Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO spells out need to step up cancer services in poor countries

WHO warns that, if current trends continue, the world will see a 60% increase in cancer cases over the next two decades.

  • WHO
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:17 IST
WHO spells out need to step up cancer services in poor countries
"The past 50 years have seen tremendous advances in research on cancer prevention and treatment,” says Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of IARC. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organization (WHO) today spells out the need to step up cancer services in low and middle-income countries. WHO warns that, if current trends continue, the world will see a 60% increase in cancer cases over the next two decades. The greatest increase (an estimated 81%) in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries, where survival rates are currently lowest.

This is largely because these countries have had to focus limited health resources on combating infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health, while health services are not equipped to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers. In 2019, more than 90% of high-income countries reported that comprehensive treatment services for cancer were available in the public health system compared to less than 15% of low-income countries.

"This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries," says Dr. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage/ Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases, World Health Organization. "If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere."

Yet, progress in poorer countries is achievable. WHO and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) are releasing two coordinated reports on World Cancer Day (4 February), in response to government calls for more research into the scope and potential policies and programs to improve cancer control.

"At least 7 million lives could be saved over the next decade, by identifying the most appropriate science for each country situation, by basing strong cancer responses on universal health coverage, and by mobilizing different stakeholders to work together", said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

WHO highlights a wide range of proven interventions to prevent new cancer cases. These include controlling tobacco use (responsible for 25% of cancer deaths), vaccinating against hepatitis B to prevent liver cancer, eliminating cervical cancer by vaccinating against HPV, screening, and treatment, implementing high-impact cancer management interventions that bring value for money and ensuring access to palliative care including pain relief.

"The past 50 years have seen tremendous advances in research on cancer prevention and treatment," says Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of IARC. "Deaths from cancer have been reduced. High-income countries have adopted prevention, early diagnosis, and screening programs, which together with better treatment, have contributed to an estimated 20% reduction in the probability of premature mortality between 2000 and 2015, but low-income countries only saw a reduction of 5%. We need to see everyone benefitting equally." The challenge will be for countries to select treatment balancing considerations including cost, feasibility, and effectiveness. Each government is tasked with choosing the appropriate innovative cancer therapies while recognizing that established treatments, many of which are very effective and affordable, can provide benefits for cancer without causing financial hardship.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

7 killed, 30 injured in Assam road accidents

Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in two bus accidents in Assams Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said. Six people were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Kutahuti village near Dhupdhara ...

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power; they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power: Rahul Gandhi

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power Rahul....

Guj riots: SC fixes Apr 14 for hearing Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT's clean chit to Modi

Irked over repeated adjournments sought by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on her plea challenging SITs clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court Tuesday list...

BJP, AAP spreading hatred in society: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and AAP on Tuesday of spreading hatred in the society and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020