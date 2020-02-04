Left Menu
5 isolated after showing cough symptoms test negative for coronavirus: Army sources

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:52 IST
Five individuals, who were shifted to the Army's Base hospital after showing symptoms of cough and cold, have tested negative for coronavirus, Army sources said on Tuesday. The five people, who were among those evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, were on Monday admitted to a military hospital in the national capital after showing initial symptoms of the virus.

"The team of Army doctors and officers are interacting with the students on a regular basis to know their problems and keep them motivated. Residents are provided with TV facilities, carom and cards for indoor recreation," an official said. "Many of them are also playing volleyball. Laundry is set up in the camp itself with the complete set changed every second day. The linen is dipped in hypochlorite and then washed with hot water and dried in sun. Rooms are fumigated with a strong high-level disinfectant, on-site generation of hypochlorous acid. Toilets are being cleaned and disinfected thrice a day with WHO-approved high-level disinfectants," he said.

The mobile toilet effluent is being treated as per international guidelines so that no infection goes outside, the official said. According to doctors, the symptoms of coronavirus infection start with fever, dry cough followed by breathing problems.

Officials said samples collected from the five people were sent for various tests to AIIMS. On Saturday, 324 Indians were brought back from Wuhan, while another batch of 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from the Chinese city on Sunday.

All those evacuated from China are being housed at two quarantine facilities set up by the Army in Manesar and by the ITBP in Chawla Camp. The death toll in coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 in China while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, according to Chinese government officials.

So far, India has reported three cases of coronavirus.

