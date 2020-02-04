57 lumps removed from woman's uterus

Fifty-seven lumps were removed from the uterus of a childless woman by doctors after a complicated surgery at a hospital here on Tuesday, an official said. The surgery on the 30-year-old woman was performed at the Madhya Pradesh government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

"Doctors conducted sonography test on the woman, who had failed to bear a child for the last 10 years, and found lumps in her uterus, Somen Bhattacharjee, a gynecologist of the hospital who was part of the operation, said. He said 57 small and big lumps were removed from the woman's uterus during the surgery that lasted for around two-and-a-half hours.

"Her uterus remained unharmed during the tough surgery and hopefully her wish to bear a child will get fulfilled soon," Bhattacharjee said.

