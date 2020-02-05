Study reveals treating obesity benefits mental health of children

According to an analysis of relevant studies published till date, treating obesity in children and adolescents improves self-esteem and body image. The analysis was published in the journal Pediatric Obesity. It included an analysis of 64 studies.

Losing weight appeared important for achieving improvements in body image and self-esteem. "Our findings are encouraging as they show that pediatric obesity treatment can improve psychological as well as weight-related outcomes," said lead author Megan Gow, Ph.D., of the University of Sydney, in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.