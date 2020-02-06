Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:11 IST
WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was peaking, but noted that Wednesday was the first day that the overall number of new cases in China had dropped. The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections inside the world's second-largest economy.

WHO official Mike Ryan said there had been a constant increase in cases in Hubei province, at the center of the outbreak, but that that increase had not been seen in other provinces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group TAYLOR SWIFT SIGNS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PUBLISHING AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP Source text for Eikon...

Man booked for issuing fake transfer orders to govt employees in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Crime Branch on Thursday booked a man for allegedly arranging fake and fabricated transfer orders for government employees here. Rakesh Singh, a resident of Jattan De Kothe village of Khour, was booked after it...

Israeli strikes kill 23 Syrian, foreign fighters in Syria

Beirut, Feb 6 AFP Israeli air strikes killed 23 Syrian and foreign fighters in Syria Thursday, a monitor said, the latest in a spate of raids Israel has said targeted an Iranian presence on its doorstep. Israel has pledged to prevent its ma...

UPDATE 1-U.S., allies should consider Nokia, Ericsson investments to counter Huawei -Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday stressed the threat posed by Huawei Technologies and said the United States and its allies should consider investing in Finlands Nokia and Swedens Ericsson to counter the Chinese companys domin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020