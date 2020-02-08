Legendary footballer P K Banerjee admitted to hospital in Kolkata

Legendary footballer P K Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Saturday with high fever, less than a month after he was discharged from the medical facility, his family sources. The 83-year-old former footballer and coach was hospitalised in the afternoon with high fever and cough, they said.

"He is being treated by panel of specialists and supervised by team of neurosurgeons. He is responding well to the treatment," a statement released by the hospital said. Banerjee was last month admitted to the hospital with neurological problems and for electrolyte imbalance. He was discharged on January 23. He has been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia.

