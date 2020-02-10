Ukraine preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan in China on Tuesday: embassy

Ukraine is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Tuesday by special charter plane to Kiev, a statement from the country's embassy in China said on Monday.

Returning citizens would be put into mandatory quarantine for two weeks, the statement said.

A coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 900 people. China has borne the brunt of the disease with the vast majority of confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

