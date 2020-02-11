Left Menu
Development News Edition

3447 people being monitored in various districts of Kerala: KK Shailaja on coronavirus

With the novel coronavirus spreading across 25 countries, Kerala is continuing its vigil against the outbreak and 3447 people are being monitored over suspicion, in various districts of the state, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:28 IST
3447 people being monitored in various districts of Kerala: KK Shailaja on coronavirus
KK Shailaja (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

With the novel coronavirus spreading across 25 countries, Kerala is continuing its vigil against the outbreak and 3447 people are being monitored over suspicion, in various districts of the state, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. "Of these, 3420 are in home quarantine and 27 are in hospitals. A total of 380 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been sent to the NIV for examination. Of the 344 samples tested, results of all are negative," she said.

The Minister said that the health condition of all persons currently admitted to the hospital is stable. "In the current scenario, guidelines for monitoring people in homes and hospitals have been revised. As per the guidelines, individuals should be kept under surveillance," she said.

Shailaja said that the Health Department's collaboration with Facebook India to spread awareness and to stop fake news on coronavirus has got wide public acceptance. "A workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Health and Facebook India, with a staff of twenty-five employees from the State Department of Health, National Health Mission, AYUSH Mission, Kerala AIDS Control Society, Media Surveillance in the State Coronavirus Control Cell. Facebook's campaign to promote various health department initiatives is gaining greater public acceptance. Facebook India has partnered with the Health Department to detect and block sources of fake news in Social Media," she said.

Shailaja said that Facebook India has promised to take stringent action against individuals and profiles spreading fake news related to coronavirus or the health department through Facebook. "Also, 215 members are deployed in various districts across the state to provide psychological support to families suspected of contracting the coronavirus virus. About 2949 telephonic counseling services were provided so far," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy

The residents of Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, celebrated the stupendous success of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday as many offered free food and biryani to celebrate the partys victory. Aam Aadmi Part...

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 2-Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib

Turkey said on Tuesday 51 Syrian soldiers were killed in northwest Syria as Turkish-backed rebels struck back against Russian-supported government forces who had made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent bastion in the co...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany's Volkswagen and Daimler push for more 'sustainable' Chile lithium

German automakers Volkswagen and Daimler have launched a study to push for more sustainable lithium mining in Chile, according to lobbyist filings reviewed by Reuters, a sign of growing supply chain concerns ahead of an expected electric ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020