U.S. CDC says not yet invited to assist with coronavirus investigation in China
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had not yet been invited to send in experts to assist with the investigation of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 1,000 people.
An advance team of World Health Organization medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the outbreak, and the United States has been waiting for approval to send its experts as part of the WHO team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
