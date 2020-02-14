Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Spike in China virus cases doesn't show big shift in epidemic -WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Spike in China virus cases doesn't show big shift in epidemic -WHO
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The spike in cases reported from China reflects reclassifying a backlog of suspect cases using patients' chest images and not necessarily the "tip of an iceberg" of a wider epidemic, a top World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said that more than 13,300 cases reported in Hubei province overnight came after a change to include results from quicker computerised tomography (CT) scans that reveal lung infections, rather than relying on laboratory tests.

"Crucially we understand that most of these cases relate to a period going back over days and weeks and are retrospectively reported as cases, sometimes back to the beginning of the outbreak itself," he told a news conference at WHO headquarters. "We've seen this spike in the number of cases reported in China, but this does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," he said.

In addition China has reported a total of 46,550 lab-confirmed cases since the outbreak began in December, WHO figures show. No significant shifts in mortality or severity patterns had been detected, Ryan said.

Conducting household studies and developing serology tests that determine the level of antibodies in a community to a virus would deepen understanding of the epidemic's extent, he said. "But this idea that this iceberg is absolutely massive and in some way we're only detecting 1 or 2 or 5 percent, this is all based on modelling. This is based on certain assumptions," he said. "And those assumptions and those speculations are as valid as speculations in the other direction."

Cases are not rising dramatically outside China apart from among passengers on a cruise liner now quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama, Ryan said. "Outside cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship we are not seeing dramatic increases in transmission outside China."

A further 44 cases were reported on the vessel on Thursday, raising the total to 219 though authorities said some elderly people would finally to be allowed to disembark on Friday. Ryan said that members of a WHO-led mission were expected to start arriving in China over the coming weekend, joining an advance team led by Dr. Bruce Aylward already in Beijing to help investigate the outbreak.

"In terms of the international mission, the advance team and their Chinese counterparts have now finalised the scope of work and design of the mission," he said, declining to give details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized Chinas lack of transparency and response to the outbreak.The latest U.S. case came from a patient who was amo...

Assam govt's approval of transgender policy to benefit our community, says Swati Bidhan Baruah

The approval of the Transgender policy by Assam Cabinet will help in the upliftment of the community, said Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first judge from the community in the state. This has come after a long 10-year struggle. In 2018, the Assam...

U.S. judge orders temporary halt to Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Incs request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-10 billion cloud computing deal.Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smit...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. BASKETBALL-NBA-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020